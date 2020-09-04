Up Next

in WATCH 09/04/20 ∙ 11:15 AM

Roddy Ricch Goes Crazy After Receiving Platinum Plaque

Written By Jonny Fastlane

@sohh @sohhdotcom
3.9k Views 1 Comment

Compton rapper Roddy Rich can’t help but celebrate after recieving his newest plaque. The West Coast rap superstar and Grammy-winning performer takes doing the most to a whole other level in this hilarious clip.

1 Comment

Roddy Ricch

Written by Jonny Fastlane

One Comment

Leave a Reply

  1. I get paid over $90 1 to 3 hours working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over $27k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.

    Heres what I’ve been doing ———–> Read More

Slide into our comments

Drake POPSTAR Memes

The Internet Is Already Trolling Drake and DJ Khaled’s POPSTAR Music Video

Fans Trash Talk Tekashi and Then 6ix9ine Pulls Up On ‘Em