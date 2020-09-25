Rod Wave and Lil Baby Keep Momentum Going In New Rags2Riches Music Video

Rap artist Rod Wave‘s run in 2020 propels him into the hip-hop MVP conversation with help from Lil Baby in their new “Rags2Riches” music video. Directed by All the Smoke, the two rap behemoths ruminate about their early beginnings and latest triumphs inside a plush mansion. The sequel follows up Wave’s original record “Rags2Riches,” which zoomed to No. 12 on the Hot 100 and climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts. Currently, “Rags2Riches” is making a significant play on the radio side, sitting at No. 24 on Rhythm and No. 31 on Urban.
