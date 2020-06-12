Rockstar Games isn’t getting any new fans after today’s Sony Playstation 5 and Grand Theft Auto announcement. The Internet has ripped the iconic video game franchise after revealing its GTA V title will once again arrive on a next generation console.
Internet x Rockstar
Over the past few hours, social media has erupted with hard-hitting memes. The jokes have centered on Rockstar Games not forcing out a much-needed follow-up to its 2013 video game.
High-Key Details
On Thursday, Rockstar announced its franchise title would make its move to the Playstation 5 in 2021. It also vowed to hook up current Playstation 4 players.
Wait, There’s More
Earlier this year, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee hit up his Instagram page to plug major love for Grand Theft Auto Online. Swae Lee also asked followers to check him out by revealing his Playstation 4 gamer tag.
“Yo, I need all gamers to follow me on PS4. I’m trying to make the biggest gang ever. I need 300 people with me. Add my gamer tag right now. PS4 users only. GTA, let’s go!” -Swae Lee’s Instagram
Before You Go
A few weeks ago, Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley flexed his love for Grand Theft Auto Online.
“Merch available on GTA right now (thug life server) GRIZZLEY GANG 🐻” -Tee Grizzley’s Instagram