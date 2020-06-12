Rockstar Games isn’t getting any new fans after today’s Sony Playstation 5 and Grand Theft Auto announcement. The Internet has ripped the iconic video game franchise after revealing its GTA V title will once again arrive on a next generation console.

Internet x Rockstar

Over the past few hours, social media has erupted with hard-hitting memes. The jokes have centered on Rockstar Games not forcing out a much-needed follow-up to its 2013 video game.

Everyone at the PS5 Reveal when they showd the rockstar logo just to announce GTA V😐 pic.twitter.com/GDRDrvGink — Global Warming CEO 😈 (@thefuadali) June 11, 2020

Everyone when the Rockstar logo showed up and it was just a trailer for GTA V #PS5 pic.twitter.com/ObWcHhq9PF — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧 (@DravenREBORN47) June 11, 2020

Rockstar: Here’s GTA V “Expanded & Enhanced for PS5, you get a million dollars every month on GTA Online until it release in 2021



Me: Booting up GTA V this weekend pic.twitter.com/QYjYrpeuX7 — CozyWood Cam (@ThereIsOnly1CJ) June 12, 2020

GTA V pulling up on its 3rd console since release #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/GJVZ7GYQuw — not sam (@BruhitsBigSam) June 11, 2020

my copy of GTA V on Xbox 360 looking at my copy of GTA V on PS4 looking at my copy of GTA V on PC looking at my copy of GTA V on PS5 pic.twitter.com/WM939Vm8Nb — 6ft and horny as fuck (@xWrekT) June 12, 2020

Me when I saw that Rockstar at the beginning of the #PS5Reveal only for it to be GTA V once again. Smh pic.twitter.com/opriebhBWJ — Alejandrooo (@DrodyBoy) June 12, 2020

rockstar really said “wanna see me rerelease gta v? (for ps4) wanna see me do it again? (for ps5)” pic.twitter.com/8kU8GDbovR — 8 (@mvcxdre) June 12, 2020

Rockstar Games: We hear ya!! We know how much you want GTA6..



Fans: YES YES ??



Rockstar: So we are proud to announce..



Fans: 👀 👀



Rockstar: Enhanced versions of GTA V coming!



Fans:#PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/bmQiyZ1Bg1 — ⚡️ 😈⚡️ (@The_Realest3_) June 11, 2020

GTA V heading into the PS5 era pic.twitter.com/YIj8fOajOF — Lawrence (@lawrencethedon1) June 12, 2020

LeBron was still on the heat when GTA V came out, where TF is GTA VI? #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/63Kyeh66T7 — KALDON (@KaldonHardy) June 11, 2020

When the Rockstar logo popped up just to announce GTA V at the #PS5 event pic.twitter.com/o4R3SJ2iLL — Anunoby ♠️ (@wdhk__) June 11, 2020

High-Key Details

On Thursday, Rockstar announced its franchise title would make its move to the Playstation 5 in 2021. It also vowed to hook up current Playstation 4 players.

All PlayStation Plus members on PS4 get GTA$1,000,000 each month they play GTA Online until it launches on PlayStation 5 (deposited into their in-game Maze Bank account within 72 hours of log-in).



Details: https://t.co/ukg8iItxSo pic.twitter.com/ruk5z6bA2a — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 11, 2020

A new standalone version of GTA Online is coming in the second half of 2021, which will be available for free exclusively for PlayStation 5 players during the first three months.https://t.co/ukg8iItxSo pic.twitter.com/5I5DcOznCd — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 11, 2020

The ever-evolving, shared world of GTA Online will continue on with the new generation of consoles, featuring new exclusive content.https://t.co/ukg8iItxSo — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 11, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Earlier this year, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee hit up his Instagram page to plug major love for Grand Theft Auto Online. Swae Lee also asked followers to check him out by revealing his Playstation 4 gamer tag.

“Yo, I need all gamers to follow me on PS4. I’m trying to make the biggest gang ever. I need 300 people with me. Add my gamer tag right now. PS4 users only. GTA, let’s go!” -Swae Lee’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley flexed his love for Grand Theft Auto Online.