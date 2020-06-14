New York rapper 50 Cent is disgusted. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to share his speechless reaction to the death of black man Robert L. Fuller.

Fif went to his social media pages this weekend to share his thoughts. The rap star admitted he couldn’t make sense of how and why Fuller died.

“👀Ok now this is crazy, i’m not sure what else to say. 🤷🏽‍♂️WTF is going on?” -50 Cent’s Instagram

According to reports, authorities reported Robert L. Fuller’s body hanging from a tree on Wednesday in Palmdale, California. Someone around 3:40 AM drove by, noticed Fuller and reported the shocking discovery near the town’s City Hall.

First responders from a nearby fire station responded to the scene and determined the man was dead. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Robert L. Fuller, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said although an investigation is underway, “it appears Mr. Fuller, tragically, committed suicide.” A full autopsy is expected “in the immediate future,” according to the news release. (ABC 7 News)

Fuller’s tragic death has sparked the attention of high-profile entertainers like Kim Kardashian and T.I. Social media has come together and rallied for a thorough investigation to find out how Fuller really died.

“Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Twitter

Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller https://t.co/czUqCrmE8m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2020 Robert L. Fuller’s death

to everybody that's been protesting in LA. Palmdale is an hour away but also a WORLD away. Palmdale has a lotta dorks (read: WHITE SUPREMACISTS).



Show them this shit isn't okay.



Show them that anti-racsim can come to THEIR town.

CALL OUT THE DORKS.#RIPROBERTFULLER pic.twitter.com/ji8CmjDYbF — JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) June 13, 2020

Radio news said he was wearing his backpack. Who wears a backpack to commit suicide? #RIPRobertFuller



Protesters demand investigation after young Black man is found hanging from tree in Palmdale https://t.co/NrjvSCD9mo — Louisa Bacio @🏡 (@Louisabacio) June 13, 2020

bruh u tellin me he killed himself with a backpack on? no, that didn’t happen. he was murdered. #RIPRobertFuller — Nathalie (@lloronaNat) June 13, 2020

Don’t let up on the gas please! Keep taking action and keep talking about it! #RIPROBERTFULLER pic.twitter.com/FxjYoR3YPh — Taylor Stephenson (@tsizzle122) June 13, 2020

Would a suicidal young black man choose HANGING? I don't buy it. Palmdale PD, do your jobs. #RIPRobertFuller #BlackLivesMatter — Mary Jo Bradshaw (@MaryJoBradshaw7) June 13, 2020

Rip. This my town I’ve lived in my whole life… I’m sick. I went to school with Robert fuller, from 2nd-12th grade. He was found lynched. Hanging 30 feet from a tree. This is disgusting and hits me hard. We have to be better, we need to be better. #riprobertfuller #BLM https://t.co/uxWOlVx1xM — Text (@csgoText) June 13, 2020

This weekend, hip-hop manager Wack 100 shared his disgust with another black man being found hung from a tree. The rap executive encouraged fans to stay informed and take precautions against possible hate crimes.