Rihanna Helps Ella Mai’s Monster Comeback W/ Huge Announcement

R&B singer Ella Mai is back-back. The Grammy-winning singer has let the world know she’s making her mighty return with a new single called “Not Another Love Song” set to appear in fellow crooner Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 on October 2.

Rihanna Fuels Ella Mai’s Comeback

The British crooner went to her Instagram page to get fans hyped. Mai revealed her new anthem would arrive in early October and saluted followers for remaining patient.

After wowing the world with her captivating self-titled debut album in 2018, Ella Mai is ready to begin a new chapter in her budding career with her forthcoming release, “Not Another Love Song.” Slated to be released Oct. 2, Mai’s first single in over two years “is about falling in love but not wanting to admit it, so it’s quite vulnerable but still has an edge to it,” she opines. Fans eager to get a dose of Ella’s amorous tune can pre-save the record beginning today. Earlier this week, Ella was tapped to take part in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, including a myriad of superstars including Travis Scott, Rosalia, Lizzo, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, Big Sean, Willow Smith, and more. The event will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Oct. 2.

Mai Keeps Teasing

Recently, Mai has kept fans updated on her whereabouts. Without giving any exact dates, Ella has promised to soon deliver new tunes.

Chris Brown and Ella Mai Link Up

In January 2020, Ella teamed up with R&B superstar Chris Brown. The epic moment sparked a ton of speculation of possible new music between them brewing up.

Grammy Night

In February 2019, Ella talked about winning a Grammy award for her “Boo’d Up” smash in the Best R&B Song category. She also admitted mentor Mustard shed tears of joy after the epic win.