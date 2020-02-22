Grammy-winning singer Rihanna made sure to celebrate her 32nd born day in fashion. The pop star and beauty sensation packed her bags and enjoyed her birthday in Mexico.

This week, RiRi went to her social media pages with sneak peek footage from her turn up session with family and friends.

Right before Valentine's Day, RiRi shared an insane shot of herself draped in signature Savage lingerie.

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter also recently woke up the thirst trap in a steamy pic donning RiRi's lingerie line.

Recently, Rihanna gifted rapper/gushing fan Lil Uzi Vert an autographed copy of her fashion book.