Grammy-winning singer Rihanna knows how much Mama Cax meant to the modeling world. The crooner has come forward to remember the 30-year-old’s life.

RiRi went to Twitter this week to explain how much Cax meant to her and the Savage x Fenty brand.

Heading into the weekend, Cax’s Instagram page announced her passing.

Earlier this month, Cax reflected on having a major 2019 and revealed having a recent hospitalization.

Y’all 2019 has been one of the best years for me , cannot deny it! but 2019 also tried to take me out 😩 I was gearing up for a wonderful couple of weeks went from celebration an anniversary with bae in Serbia, flew to NY for a quick job then had a quick shoot in London before heading to L.A to celebrate a fruitful yearlong partnership with my #sephorasquad family. While in London I started experiencing severe abdominal pain and was rushed to the emergency room- they dismissed it as an inflammation and sent me back to my hotel with some pain meds. The next morning it got worse, while barely conscious, I asked the hotel to call me an ambulance. They discovered that I had several blood clots in my leg, thigh, abdomen and near an IVC filter near my Lungs (which is a medical device that prevents clots from entering the lungs.) up until this emergency visit I had no idea I had such filter (which I assumed was placed there during my chemo days 14yrs ago) – nonetheless this filter saved my life. Lots of unanswered questions which I’ll have to figure out once I’m back to the States but I’m finally out of the hospital, in less pain, resting and taking blood thinners. Unfortunately flying puts me at risk of a pulmonary embolism therefore I’m stuck across the pond until after Christmas. Hope y’all are gearing up for a wonderful holiday season. (Thanks @sephora for the flowers 😚 and to everyone who took time to message and call me- love you all 🤗) _______________________________________________

Cax made a name for herself in the modeling world after surviving multiple physical hurdles and slaying on the biggest runways.

She was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer when she was just 14, according to an article from Glamour. After Cax was treated, she had a hip replacement, but it was rejected by her body and doctors were forced to take further action. A hemipelvectomy amputation left her needing to use a prosthetic leg and crutches. Cax used her platform as a model to send a message to the world that women with disabilities should be equally represented. (USA Today)