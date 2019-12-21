Grammy-winning singer Rihanna knows how much Mama Cax meant to the modeling world. The crooner has come forward to remember the 30-year-old’s life.
RiRi went to Twitter this week to explain how much Cax meant to her and the Savage x Fenty brand.
Heading into the weekend, Cax’s Instagram page announced her passing.
Earlier this month, Cax reflected on having a major 2019 and revealed having a recent hospitalization.
Cax made a name for herself in the modeling world after surviving multiple physical hurdles and slaying on the biggest runways.
She was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer when she was just 14, according to an article from Glamour. After Cax was treated, she had a hip replacement, but it was rejected by her body and doctors were forced to take further action. A hemipelvectomy amputation left her needing to use a prosthetic leg and crutches. Cax used her platform as a model to send a message to the world that women with disabilities should be equally represented. (USA Today)