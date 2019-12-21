Grammy-winning singer Rihanna knows how much Mama Cax meant to the modeling world. The crooner has come forward to remember the 30-year-old’s life.

RiRi went to Twitter this week to explain how much Cax meant to her and the Savage x Fenty brand.

A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis ✊🏿😢 @mama_cax pic.twitter.com/Nq43DoJZb9 — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 20, 2019

My beautiful friend was the most extraordinary role model. Mama Cax was a cancer survivor, model, amputee, and activist. She was sent home TWICE prematurely by our underfunded NHS and died in her hotel room. This happens so often now in the UK, especially to young black women. 💔 pic.twitter.com/tng9DcgFNc — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 20, 2019

Heading into the weekend, Cax’s Instagram page announced her passing.

Earlier this month, Cax reflected on having a major 2019 and revealed having a recent hospitalization.

Cax made a name for herself in the modeling world after surviving multiple physical hurdles and slaying on the biggest runways.