Maybach Music Group leader Rick Ross is keeping his fashion goals sky-high this spring. The hip-hop star went online this week to give everyone an up-close look at how he’s staying fresh with summer around the corner.

Ross Floss

Last night, Yung Renzel hit up Instagram with some looks at his gear. In the pics, Ross is flexing outside wearing matching colors from head to his Yeezy sneaker toes.

Winning

Earlier in the week, Ross went online with some must-see content. Rick Ross shared a clip of himself on a basketball court boasting about earning a win against some unnamed competition.

“Rick Ross out here catching dubs: “we beat you worse than that” 😂🏀” -SOHH’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Ricky Rozay went to Instagram with some epic clips. The videos feature him balling with his son William Roberts III at his home court.

“Rick Ross shows off his hoop skills while playing one-on-one with his son. 😂” -The Hip Hop Wolf’s Instagram

Before You Go

Yung Renzel went to IG last week to hype up his daughter Toie Roberts graduating from high school. Rick Ross shared footage of himself hugged up with his mini-me.