09/26/20

Rick Ross Reveals What’s In His Fridge + Shows Off His Workout Goals

Written By Biz Jones

Maybach Music Group’s Rick Ross is eating and living good. The hip-hop superstar recently gave fans an up-close look at what he keeps stacked in his refrigerator and shows off his gym goals. Yung Renzel doesn’t hold back on what he puts into his body and what’s helped him lose over 100 pounds in recent years.

SOHH.com Writer. You're likely to find me covering hip-hop news and music releases. Netflix is still my go-to before Disney Plus.

