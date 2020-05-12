Maybach Music Group leader Rick Ross is going straight military mode. The hip-hop veteran has treated fans to a look at his latest car collection addition.

Call of Ross

Last night, Yung Renzel hit up Instagram to share some insane footage. The clip features Ross showing off a huge hummer vehicle getting unloaded at his crib.

Still Ballin’

Last Saturday, Ricky Rozay went to Instagram with some epic clips. The videos feature him balling with his son William Roberts III at his home court.

“Rick Ross shows off his hoop skills while playing one-on-one with his son. 😂” -The Hip Hop Wolf’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Yung Renzel went to Instagram last week to hype up his daughter Toie Roberts graduating from high school. Rick Ross shared footage of himself hugged up with his mini-me.

“Rick Ross and his daughter Toie Roberts celebrating 🎉 .” -Rick Ross’ Instagram

Before You Go

In March 2020, Yung Renzel delivered a few looks at how his teen twin turned up for her birthday. In the pics, they are both smiling and chilling in Miami.