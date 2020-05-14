Maybach Music Group leader Rick Ross is having the time of his life this spring. The hip-hop veteran has shared some hilarious footage of himself talking big talk after a basketball game.

Win, Win, Win

Yung Renzel went online this week with some must-see content. Ross shared a clip of himself boasting about earning a win against some unnamed competition.

"we beat you worse than that"

Still Ballin’

A few days ago, Ricky Rozay went to Instagram with some epic clips. The videos feature him balling with his son William Roberts III at his home court.

Rick Ross shows off his hoop skills while playing one-on-one with his son.

Wait, There’s More

Yung Renzel went to Instagram last week to hype up his daughter Toie Roberts graduating from high school. Rick Ross shared footage of himself hugged up with his mini-me.

Rick Ross and his daughter Toie Roberts celebrating.

Before You Go

In March 2020, Yung Renzel delivered a few looks at how his teen twin turned up for her birthday. In the pics, they are both smiling and chilling in Miami.