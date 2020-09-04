Up Next

Rick Ross Finally Gets Alkaline Water Fountain

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Maybach Music Group leader Rick Ross celebrates as he finally gets the alkaline water in his fountain he requested over a month ago. It’s safe to say Ricky Rozay is really living like a true bawwwwse.

