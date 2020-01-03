Miami rapper Rick Ross‘ baby mother is out here with the jokes. The hip-hop superstar’s former flame Tia Kemp has reacted to DaBaby landing in jail over an alleged robbery.

Big Facts: On Friday, Miss Kemp hit up Instagram and didn’t hold back on trolling Baby over his bust.

High-Key Details: According to reports, the rap heavyweight initially found himself getting detained after Miami police brought him in for questioning about a robbery.

He did not face any charges at the time, but while he was being questioned, it was discovered that he had a warrant out for his arrest in Texas on a battery charge.For that reason, DaBaby was held in custody “until further notice.” After being detained, it was revealed late last night that the rapper was arrested on battery charges, and that he is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a $1,500 bond.

BREAKING UPDATE: Jonathan Kirk, AKA #DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) has officially been arrested by @MiamiPD on a battery charge. He’s being held in the Miami Dade jail with a $1,500 bond. @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/hGRCCzSQJz pic.twitter.com/5Jym63L1q8 — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) January 3, 2020

Wait, There’s More: Additional reports claim the robbery drama involves DaBaby and a concert promoter.

10:29 PM PT — DaBaby has been arrested for battery in connection to the robbery investigation. His bond has been set at $1,500. 8:00 PM PT — Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, the victim in the alleged robbery is a concert promoter. We’re told he was meeting up with DaBaby and his crew to pay for a gig, and the rapper believed the promoter shorted him by several thousand dollars. As one source put it, “Things just went out of control.” (TMZ)

Before You Go: DaBaby is expected to remain behind bars until sometime on Friday.