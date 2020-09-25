Rick Ross, DreamDoll, Asian Doll + More Roast Tory Lanez Over Daystar Album

After remaining silent for nearly three months, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez released his new Daystar album to provide details about his side of the story in the Megan Thee Stallion summer shooting and claim she tried to set him up. However, the Internet isn’t here for it and is going off on the rap crooner’s retail rollout.

The Internet Roasts Tory Lanez

Over the past few hours, social media has unloaded on Tory’s new studio release. Most people took personal offense to him appearing to victim shame Megan and questioned his overall tactic of profiting off the drama.

Damn Tory Lanez really got people saying his album fire after he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Misogyny might be worse than Covid-19. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 25, 2020

“tory redeemed himself wit that album”

“it was self defense”

“he said he ain’t do it“

When Twitter is pissed off at Tory Lanez then decides might as well fuck Chris Brown up too pic.twitter.com/y71EvVlc5k — Weekly Newsical (@WeeklyNewsical) September 25, 2020

if you listened to tory lanez album you hate black women https://t.co/RFPqkmL6NZ September 25, 2020

All the boys that are defending Tory look like this pic.twitter.com/kLftKPc5aZ — 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧-𝐋𝐢 #BLM (@iambrandonnnn) September 25, 2020

That Meg pack hittin different for Tory today😭 pic.twitter.com/1jEUnMhY43 — dev (@DzeeXiv) September 25, 2020

R kelly to Tory Lanez pic.twitter.com/fzG6oeLggz — Ƅ (@MEZERVEY) September 25, 2020

The rap star’s LP even generated some dicey remarks from a few high-profile female rappers including Asian Doll and DreamDoll. Maybach Music Group boss Rick Ross even exploded on Tory Lanez with some hard-hitting trolling.

Y’all be really expecting mf to just sit back and not respond when my buttons be constantly poked. I reallly he minding my mf business. TF — DreamDoll (@dreamdoll) September 25, 2020

Niggas is the new bitches in 2020 I done seen way to many niggas do bitch shit & defend bitch nigga shit!! niggas be thinking they look solid……no, your a BITCH SIR — Da Doll. (@AsianDaBrattt) September 25, 2020

Nigga dissed me but said he RESPECT me lolololol cause niggas know they gone shed BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS behind this DOLL 🤷🏽‍♀️💯 — Da Doll. (@AsianDaBrattt) September 25, 2020

Asian Doll responds after Tory Lanez (again) name drops her in a diss song. pic.twitter.com/0YPDCxCGR1 — Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) September 25, 2020

Rick Ross claps back at Tory Lanez about Megan Thee Stallion 😂 and buys him a smart car 🥴😅 pic.twitter.com/UDadtfSccP — IG – DjSwollJoel 🇱🇨 (@DjSwollJoel) September 25, 2020

Rick Ross said he bought a new car for Tory Lanez to celebrate his new album going “Double Acrylic” 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/7BONIhHoUt — Power 106 (@Power106LA) September 25, 2020

Tory Lanez Tricks Everyone

The rap star went to his Twitter page shortly after midnight to announce his LP instead of promoting an Instagram Live or engage in a Q&A with his followers. The new project opens with his song “Money Over Fallouts” where he defends his image and denies shooting Megan.

“There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully ….” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter

There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully …. pic.twitter.com/rC7oAotwfR — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020 Tory Lanez tricks everyone with new Daystar release.

Throughout the entire album, Tory makes sure to address his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He also doesn’t mince words and name-drops everyone from JAY-Z to Kehlani.

Throughout DAYSTAR, he repeatedly references the backlash against him (and includes samples of people talking about the incident), mentions Megan’s Instagram Live comments about him, and generally references “cancel culture.” He raps that he’s “innocent” on “The Most High” and makes several references to Megan’s management team at Roc Nation. On “Friends Become Strangers,” he alludes to his private conversations with Megan and responds to her claims about the night of the alleged shooting. “We both know what happened that night and what I did,” he raps. He mentions Megan by name on “Sorry But I Had To” and says she should’ve contacted him directly: “You could’ve asked ‘n—a what happened, did you do it?’” (Pitchfork)

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence

The Canadian hip-hop star initially went to his social media pages – both Twitter and Instagram – to issue a public apology to his day ones for staying mum on the shooting aftermath. However, he did vow to speak up at midnight and possibly address his current well-being.

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST .” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter

What y'all think he gonna say?

Lanez Texted Meg

According to reports, a text from July 12 recently surfaced and provided more context behind what went down between Tory and Meg. The alleged Lanez message featured him apologizing to Stallion and blaming alcohol for influencing what happened.