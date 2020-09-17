Maybach Music Group’s Rick Ross has plenty to get off his chest and putting it into the music. The hip-hop heavyweight has come through on his new “Pinned to the Cross” visual premiere and doesn’t hold back on checking music mogul Dr. Dre‘s wife filing for divorce and also calling Hollywood actor Terry Crews a “coon” in the video.
Rick Ross Calls Out Terry Crews and Dr. Dre's Wife In Pinned To The Cross Music Video
