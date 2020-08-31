Maybach Music Group’s Rick Ross is flexing on his enemy 50 Cent‘s protégé Lloyd Banks. The hip-hop star went online this week to publicly drag the G-Unit member into his rift with the Queens rap artist.

Rick Ross Disses Lloyd Banks

This week, footage surfaced of Ricky Rozay going to his Instagram Story with some direct shade aimed at Banks. The video features Ross turning up to Lloyd’s 2004 “I’m So Fly” single and asking if he still had any money left.

“Banks, you still got some money? Show us what you living like. If you ain’t got no money, I’ll give you five grand for the Banks name. That might be one of my aliases. Banks Sinatra.”

Leave Lloyd Banks outta y’all beef @RickRoss



Rozay wants to know if Banks got any money left after G-Unit pic.twitter.com/n0T5x35lnh — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 28, 2020

Over the past few months, Banks has stayed low-key but blessed hip-hop fans with new freestyle songs.

Banks Bars

A few months ago, Lloyd delivered a must-hear freestyle. The bars featured Banks rhyming over fellow Big Apple native Fabolous‘ “Cold Summer” record and appearing to target 50 Cent.

Banks has been in the news after we covered a portion of 50 Cent’s new book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter where the G-Unit head spoke on his disappointment in Banks and Yayo’s unfulfilled potential. When it comes to bars, Banks hardly ever disappoints so this is another one which reminds you of his talent. In fact, there are some bars here which might sound like they are written for 50. (HHNM)

Hidden Message

Throughout the song, Banks appeared to take direct shots at his estranged G-Unit boss. Lloyd rapped about his independence and what he brought his mentor from the start of his career.

“Why would you get the credit for something that I could do without you, shouldn’t have showed these bum n*ggas mercy, the doors are suicidal/I figured I’d take you along with, of course you’re too entitled, using quotes to validate the stupid sh*t, don’t confuse the Bible/Forget the fact I was dead nice, I was dedicated/Losing my mind through the madness, I had to be medicated/At least I could say I got through it, so many never made it/When this sh*t is over, will I be celebrated … happy to ride with a n*gga, as long as he stays in place/blaming somebody for something you done is saving face/When you try to cover my roses, the pavement breaks” (“Cold Summer” Freestyle)

Before You Go

In late April 2020, the rap veteran put respect on his own name. Lloyd shared a reflective message embracing life and having his family with him on his birthday.