Maybach Music Group leader Rick Ross and Kanye West look like they’re up to something. The hip-hop pair have teamed up just weeks after Ricky Rozay extended his hand out to Ye for a Sunday Service performance.

Rick Ross and Kanye West Reunite

This week, Ricky Rozay hit up Instagram to share a shot of himself kicking it with Kanye. Although he didn’t leave any context, the pic hints at Ross pulling through to see Ye and his Yeezy clothing brand.

High-Key Details

In a recent interview, Yung Renzel said he needed to speak to Kanye before feeling inclined to distance their relationship. Ross also said West needed to clarify what’s really going on in his life right now after recent controversial statements on his Twitter page.

“He actually had somebody reach out to me last week,” Ross said referring to Kanye. “I actually slept through the phone call but um, I just don’t want to drop him on his head yet because it ain’t clear to me what’s going on. I haven’t really did any due diligence, I just see what headlines come across and we know a lot of that sh*t be inaccurate. So I’m going to wait for his phone call again and hopefully I’m up to catch that motherf*cker to ask him a few questions and then after that, I’ll have the answers myself and you know if it’s some sh*t, he gotta clarify some things because it ain’t looking good. Tell him that. It’s not.” (Billboard)

Rick Ross warns Kanye West about his recent comments.

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks ago, Ross appeared to extend his hand out to Kanye. Ricky Rozay said West had the green light to hold his popular Sunday Service gospel choir events on his lawn in Georgia.

“Tell ye to have Sunday service on my lawn.” -Rick Ross’ Twitter

In addition to having a ton of celebrity support, Kanye’s Sunday Service events are typically jam-packed and filled with amazing music.

Before You Go

Recently, buzz developed about Kanye allegedly confirming his plan isn’t to win the presidency but to take away votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.