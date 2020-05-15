Maybach Music Group’s Rick Ross is showing Roddy Ricch the ultimate respect. The hip-hop heavyweight has co-signed the rap newcomer’s “The Box” anthem by copping a doormat inspired by the chart-topping single.
This week, Ricky Rozay hit up Instagram with the must-see shot. Ross shared the doormat to his millions of followers.
“Rick Ross has a Roddy Ricch quote doormat 😂” -SOHH’s Instagram
The doormat initially came with the price tag of $85.99. However, the latest asking amount is $39.99.
Welcome all your house guests with The Official Roddy Ricch Doormat! Let your guests know you’re a presidential candidate and know the protocol when they come over- B*tch don’t wear no shoes in my house!If you recently have listened to “The Box” off of Roddy Ricch’s latest album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. This doormat is a MUST for all Roddy Ricch fans. It’s the perfect way to add a personal touch to your home decor. (RRD)
Rick Ross went online this week with some must-see content. Rick shared a clip of himself on a basketball court boasting about earning a win against some unnamed competition.
“Rick Ross out here catching dubs: “we beat you worse than that” 😂🏀” -SOHH’s Instagram
A few days ago, Ricky Rozay went to Instagram with some epic clips. The videos feature him balling with his son William Roberts III at his home court.
“Rick Ross shows off his hoop skills while playing one-on-one with his son. 😂” -The Hip Hop Wolf’s Instagram