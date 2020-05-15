Maybach Music Group’s Rick Ross is showing Roddy Ricch the ultimate respect. The hip-hop heavyweight has co-signed the rap newcomer’s “The Box” anthem by copping a doormat inspired by the chart-topping single.

Ross Rules

This week, Ricky Rozay hit up Instagram with the must-see shot. Ross shared the doormat to his millions of followers.

“Rick Ross has a Roddy Ricch quote doormat 😂” -SOHH’s Instagram

The Official Doormat

The doormat initially came with the price tag of $85.99. However, the latest asking amount is $39.99.

Welcome all your house guests with The Official Roddy Ricch Doormat! Let your guests know you’re a presidential candidate and know the protocol when they come over- B*tch don’t wear no shoes in my house!If you recently have listened to “The Box” off of Roddy Ricch’s latest album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. This doormat is a MUST for all Roddy Ricch fans. It’s the perfect way to add a personal touch to your home decor. (RRD)

Wait, There’s More

Rick Ross went online this week with some must-see content. Rick shared a clip of himself on a basketball court boasting about earning a win against some unnamed competition.

“Rick Ross out here catching dubs: “we beat you worse than that” 😂🏀” -SOHH’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few days ago, Ricky Rozay went to Instagram with some epic clips. The videos feature him balling with his son William Roberts III at his home court.