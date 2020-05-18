SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.
Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid‘s ride or die is giving everyone a reason to get up, get out and get something this Monday. Tori Brixx went online to share a steamy shot of herself in a pool.
Pool Brixx
Tori hit up Instagram with a must-see shot. The pic features Brixx chilling in a huge pool and admitting she misses going into the world.
“I Miss Outside. 😕” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram
Love & Hip-Hop
Recently, TB shared some pics of herself and Rich boo’d up together. Brixx gave the world a sneak peek at how she celebrated both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo with Kid.
“My #TacoTuesdays 🌮 but it’s Wed now 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram
“🌮 😎” -Rich The Kid
Wait, There’s More
In early May 2020, Kid went to Instagram with an eye-opening pic. The shot features a topless Tori Brixx getting extra comfy with her boo.
“Demon time 😈” -Rich The Kid’s Instagram
Before You Go
Brixx recently went to her social media pages with jaw-dropping footage. The clips feature her getting extra gushy in a jacuzzi with her fiancé.
“Rich The Kid’s boo Tori Brixx gives him a lap dance” -SOHH’s Twitter