Vixen Tori Brixx is living her best life with summer around the corner. The hip-hop model went online to share some pics of herself embracing her black girl magic on a boat.

Tori x Boat

Brixx hit up Instagram with some must-like shots of herself posing solo. In the pics, she’s donning long braids and swimsuit attire.

SOHH TIP: Step up your look like Tori. WowEbony wigs has endless choices for enhancing your slaying goals. Right now, get this red hot look for 50% off from WowEbony wigs.

“Sheeeshh🔥🔥” -SOHH

High-Key Details

Over the past few months, Tori’s son’s Instagram page has shared tons of personal moments. The account is loaded with pics and clips of Dimitri doing baby things.

Wait, There’s More

Tori recently went online with a childhood pic of her younger self. She playfully compared her looks to her recently born son’s.

“Well I clearly thought I was one of the guys. I look like my son 🤦🏽‍♀️ F*ck it I bet they mad I’m not a TomBoy now lol I got breast & everything 🤣” – Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, Brixx lit up her Instagram page with past moments doing it big on the turntables. Tori shared various shots of herself playing some fire hip-hop mixes as a deejay.

“Nah I can’t go that short again 🙅🏽‍♀️ Hard to find hairstyles .” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram