Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid‘s ride or die Tori Brixx is nice with the deejaying skills. The hip-hop model went online this week to share footage of herself throwing down on some various sets.

This week, Brixx lit up her Instagram page with past moments doing it big on the turntables. Tori shared various shots of herself playing some fire hip-hop mixes.

“Nah I can’t go that short again 🙅🏽‍♀️ Hard to find hairstyles .” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Brixx recently went online and shared a must-like shot of her son. The pic featured her mini-me peddling a hilarious Mercedes-Benz toy car.

Tori Brixx teaching her and Rich The Kid’s baby to drive young 😂🚘 . -SOHH’s Instagram

Recently, TB shared some pics of herself and Rich boo’d up together. Brixx gave the world a sneak peek at how she celebrated both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo with Kid.

“My #TacoTuesdays 🌮 but it’s Wed now 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram “🌮 😎” -Rich The Kid

Ahhh – really can't get enough of this couple… @richthekid with his bae #ToriBrixx #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/4YJO7PsQfU — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 6, 2020 Tori Brixx shows us how Taco Tuesday is done in her relationship

In early May 2020, Kid went to Instagram with an eye-opening pic. The shot features a topless Tori Brixx getting extra comfy with her boo.