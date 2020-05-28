Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid‘s ride or die Tori Brixx is nice with the deejaying skills. The hip-hop model went online this week to share footage of herself throwing down on some various sets.
DJ x Tori
This week, Brixx lit up her Instagram page with past moments doing it big on the turntables. Tori shared various shots of herself playing some fire hip-hop mixes.
“Nah I can’t go that short again 🙅🏽♀️ Hard to find hairstyles .” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram
Mini-Me
Brixx recently went online and shared a must-like shot of her son. The pic featured her mini-me peddling a hilarious Mercedes-Benz toy car.
Tori Brixx teaching her and Rich The Kid’s baby to drive young 😂🚘 . -SOHH’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Recently, TB shared some pics of herself and Rich boo’d up together. Brixx gave the world a sneak peek at how she celebrated both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo with Kid.
“My #TacoTuesdays 🌮 but it’s Wed now 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram
“🌮 😎” -Rich The Kid
Before You Go
In early May 2020, Kid went to Instagram with an eye-opening pic. The shot features a topless Tori Brixx getting extra comfy with her boo.
“Demon time 😈” -Rich The Kid’s Instagram