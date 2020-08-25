Vixen Tori Brixx knows how to grab attention and slay even when she’s just chilling. The popular model went online this week to share some new looks at herself kicking back and flexing some Black Girl Magic.

Tori Brixx’s Sitting Goals

Heading into Tuesday, Brixx hit up Instagram with a pic of herself sitting down rocking an all-green outfit. She also shared a clip partying with friends and dancing.

“Just sittin’ 😩👼🏽 Dress by @tanyakim1217 📸 @umdeez” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

“We don’t know how to act @umdeez @cat_stacks_ @jay_pink23 😩🤣😭”

High-Key Details

Last Wednesday, Tori hit up Instagram to share a big reveal. Brixx shared a jaw-dropping new pic rocking all-green everything.

“My fav color green, what’s your’s ?” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Over the past few days, Tori has shared a batch of new pics to fans showing off her beauty.

Wait, There’s More

In mid-August 2020, Brixx went to her Instagram page with a jaw-dropping new pic to celebrate her birthday. The shot featured her rocking a two-piece gold-orange two-piece and long brown hair.

“Leo ♌️ Gang sh*t 📸 @unkutcinematics” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Brixx and her hip-hop fiancé Rich The Kid‘s son Dimitri Roger acknowledged her birthday. A slew of pics popped up on the baby’s Instagram page over the weekend.

“Happy birthday to the best mom in the world! She’s a boss! @toribrixx 🥰 I love you ❤️ 💕” -Dimitri Roger’s Instagram

Before You Go

In late July 2020, Brixx hit up Instagram with a message aimed at people self-improving. Tori stressed the importance of continuing to level up and working to make life even better.