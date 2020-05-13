SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.
Vixen Tori Brixx is going all-blonde in quarantine. The hip-hop model went online this week to share some looks at her revamped hairstyle.
Blonde
Tori hit up Instagram Wednesday with a batch of new pics. The shots feature her showing off major curves and her yellow hairstyle.
“Still Quarantined.” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram
Love & Hip-Hop
Recently, TB shared some pics of herself and fiancé Rich The Kid boo’d up together. Brixx gave the world a sneak peek at how she celebrated both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo with Kid.
“My #TacoTuesdays 🌮 but it’s Wed now 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram
“🌮 😎” -Rich The Kid
Wait, There’s More
In early May 2020, Kid went to Instagram with an eye-opening pic. The shot features a topless Tori Brixx getting extra comfy with her boo.
“Demon time 😈” -Rich The Kid’s Instagram
Before You Go
Brixx went to her social media pages last week with jaw-dropping footage. The clips feature her getting extra gushy in a jacuzzi with her fiancé.
“Rich The Kid’s boo Tori Brixx gives him a lap dance” -SOHH’s Twitter