Vixen Tori Brixx is going all-blonde in quarantine. The hip-hop model went online this week to share some looks at her revamped hairstyle.

Blonde

Tori hit up Instagram Wednesday with a batch of new pics. The shots feature her showing off major curves and her yellow hairstyle.

Love & Hip-Hop

Recently, TB shared some pics of herself and fiancé Rich The Kid boo’d up together. Brixx gave the world a sneak peek at how she celebrated both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo with Kid.

“My #TacoTuesdays 🌮 but it’s Wed now 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram “🌮 😎” -Rich The Kid

Ahhh – really can't get enough of this couple… @richthekid with his bae #ToriBrixx #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/4YJO7PsQfU — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 6, 2020 Tori Brixx shows us how Taco Tuesday is done in her relationship

Wait, There’s More

In early May 2020, Kid went to Instagram with an eye-opening pic. The shot features a topless Tori Brixx getting extra comfy with her boo.

“Demon time 😈” -Rich The Kid’s Instagram

Before You Go

Brixx went to her social media pages last week with jaw-dropping footage. The clips feature her getting extra gushy in a jacuzzi with her fiancé.

“Rich The Kid’s boo Tori Brixx gives him a lap dance” -SOHH’s Twitter

Rich The Kid’s boo Tori Brixx gives him a lap dance pic.twitter.com/5E3UNpPOp0 — SOHH (@sohh) May 1, 2020 Tori Brixx gives Rich The Kid a steamy lapdance