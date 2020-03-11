Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid‘s boo is turning rooftops into the perfect modeling opportunities. The rap star’s model bae Tori Brixx went online this week to flex some major Woman Crush Wednesday vibes.

On Wednesday, Tori went to Instagram with some must-like content. The curvy vixen shared a few shots of herself atop a building with pure modeling goals in full effect.

“It’s been gloomy lately”

“Even on a chill day… You heard.”

In late February, Tori lit up her Instagram page with some priceless moments. Brixx went online with shots of her and Rich The Kid’s son.

A few weeks ago, both Tori and Rich shared must-see moments from popular California theme park Disneyland.

Recently, Rich went to Instagram to share a couple NSFW shots of himself and fiancée turning up in an adults-only spot.