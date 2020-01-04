Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid is in work mode. The hip-hop entertainer has teased fans about gearing up to drop a new album.

Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Rich asked fans what female rap artist he should work with on his upcoming solo effort.

On A Related Note: In December 2019, Rich The Kid shared pics of himself hanging out with Texas rap entertainer Post Malone.

Wait, There’s More: Rich recently shared some jaw-dropping pics of himself in a strip club with his new fiancée Tori Brixx.

Before You Go: In December 2019, Rich and Tori went online to reflect on their headline-generating engagement announcement.

🙈🙈🙈 OMG I’m excited, a little nervous, I’m feeling so many feelings at once I can’t explain it. I Love you sooo much & I’m so happy that we got to share this moment with all of our family, & friends. We’ve been through so much but we always figure out a way to get through it together, & that’s what it all about. You’re everything & more. My Best Friend, Partner, an Amazing Dad & you pray with me which may sound simple but is really important to me. We got this !! It won’t be a walk in a park but if you promise to always work at it I’m down ! @richthekid 🥰🥰🥰 LMAOO at my friend yelling “ We need 5 security guards in the back” 😩🤣😩 Thank you @pristinejewelers

Thank you Baby & @pristinejewelers 🙏🏽🙈

