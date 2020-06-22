Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx‘s son isn’t waiting until puberty hits before putting in social media grinds. The hip-hop pair’s mini-me has the Internet’s attention courtesy of a pic of him on an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Tori x Mini-Me

This past weekend, Brixx went to her Instagram page with a must-see set of pics. One shot features her son Dimitri Roger playing around on her iPhone.

“🤎” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram “My babies 😍🤪” -Rich The Kid

High-Key Details

Tori Brixx recently went online with a must-like shot of her baby boy. The pic featured their kid wearing some serious baby fashion drip including a pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

“Uhh Ohh 😩 @richthababy” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram “😎😎😎he looks like somebody I know” -Rich The Kid “😍😍” -Bernice Burgos

Wait, There’s More

Over the past few months, Tori’s son’s Instagram page has shared tons of personal moments. The account is loaded with pics and clips of Dimitri doing baby things.

Before You Go

Tori recently went online with a childhood pic of her younger self. She playfully compared her looks to her recently born son’s.