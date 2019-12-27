Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid is happy-happy right now. The hip-hop entertainer has shared a few more looks from the moment he asked girlfriend Tori Brixx for her hand in marriage.

On Friday, Rich returned to Instagram with some must-see moments alongside his queen.

Brixx also stepped up to reflect on accepting Rich’s marriage proposal.

🙈🙈🙈 OMG I’m excited, a little nervous, I’m feeling so many feelings at once I can’t explain it. I Love you sooo much & I’m so happy that we got to share this moment with all of our family, & friends. We’ve been through so much but we always figure out a way to get through it together, & that’s what it all about. You’re everything & more. My Best Friend, Partner, an Amazing Dad & you pray with me which may sound simple but is really important to me. We got this !! It won’t be a walk in a park but if you promise to always work at it I’m down ! @richthekid 🥰🥰🥰 LMAOO at my friend yelling “ We need 5 security guards in the back” 😩🤣😩 Thank you @pristinejewelers

Thank you Baby & @pristinejewelers 🙏🏽🙈

On Friday, Rich shocked fans by announcing the headline-generating engagement.

This week, both Rich and Tori shared looks at how they spent their Christmas around family.

Merry Christmas 🎄🥰

Heads up ! 😈

Last week, Rich went online to dish out a big open apology and call Brixx the best mother to their son.

My life is everything with you & nothing without, I love you more than anything on earth I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior this weekend I was either drunk or high but that still does not excuse it. I would never disrespect my wife in any way or any day I can only treat with utmost respect for being the women I dreams of & the best mother to our child ❤️