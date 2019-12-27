Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid is happy-happy right now. The hip-hop entertainer has shared a few more looks from the moment he asked girlfriend Tori Brixx for her hand in marriage.

On Friday, Rich returned to Instagram with some must-see moments alongside his queen.

Brixx also stepped up to reflect on accepting Rich’s marriage proposal.

On Friday, Rich shocked fans by announcing the headline-generating engagement.

This week, both Rich and Tori shared looks at how they spent their Christmas around family.

Last week, Rich went online to dish out a big open apology and call Brixx the best mother to their son.