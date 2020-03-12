Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx are out here looking like the hip-hop couple of the year. The engaged pair went online this week to share some boo’d up moments together.

Big Facts

Last night, Tori jumped on Instagram to share a slideshow of gushy moments. In the pics, Tori and Rich are hardcore in their relationship goals.

High-Key Details

In late February, Tori lit up her Instagram page with some priceless moments. Brixx went online with shots of her and Rich The Kid’s son.

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks ago, both Tori and Rich shared must-see moments from popular California theme park Disneyland.

Before You Go

Recently, Rich went to Instagram to share a couple NSFW shots of himself and fiancée turning up in an adults-only spot.