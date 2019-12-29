Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx are going outside of the norm. The hip-hop pair have social media’s attention after hitting the strip club following a publicized marriage engagement announcement.

Rich went to Instagram Saturday to share a couple NSFW shots of himself and fiancée turning up in an adults-only spot.

Yesterday, Rich and Tori went online to reflect on their headline-generating announcement.

On Friday, Rich shocked fans by sharing footage from the proposal.

This week, both Rich and Tori shared looks at how they spent their Christmas around family.