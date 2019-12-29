Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx are going outside of the norm. The hip-hop pair have social media’s attention after hitting the strip club following a publicized marriage engagement announcement.

Rich went to Instagram Saturday to share a couple NSFW shots of himself and fiancée turning up in an adults-only spot.

Yesterday, Rich and Tori went online to reflect on their headline-generating announcement.

🙈🙈🙈 OMG I’m excited, a little nervous, I’m feeling so many feelings at once I can’t explain it. I Love you sooo much & I’m so happy that we got to share this moment with all of our family, & friends. We’ve been through so much but we always figure out a way to get through it together, & that’s what it all about. You’re everything & more. My Best Friend, Partner, an Amazing Dad & you pray with me which may sound simple but is really important to me. We got this !! It won’t be a walk in a park but if you promise to always work at it I’m down ! @richthekid 🥰🥰🥰 LMAOO at my friend yelling “ We need 5 security guards in the back” 😩🤣😩 Thank you @pristinejewelers

Thank you Baby & @pristinejewelers 🙏🏽🙈

On Friday, Rich shocked fans by sharing footage from the proposal.

This week, both Rich and Tori shared looks at how they spent their Christmas around family.

Merry Christmas 🎄🥰

Heads up ! 😈

