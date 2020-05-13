SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid isn’t letting lockdown keep him down and out. The hip-hop entertainer has let fans know he’s making the best out of how the world is currently operating.

Stress-Free Rich

Kid went to Instagram Tuesday night with pics of himself not rocking a face mask and chilling in New York City. One pic shows him hanging out around housing buildings and in front of a restaurant.

“Do it look like I’m stressed 😫” -Rich The Kid’s Instagram

Love & Hip-Hop

Recently, Rich’s fiancée Tori Brixx shared some pics of themselves boo’d up together. Brixx gave the world a sneak peek at how she celebrated both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo with Kid.

“My #TacoTuesdays 🌮 but it’s Wed now 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram “🌮 😎” -Rich The Kid

Ahhh – really can't get enough of this couple… @richthekid with his bae #ToriBrixx #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/4YJO7PsQfU — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 6, 2020 Tori Brixx shows us how Taco Tuesday is done in her relationship

Wait, There’s More

In early May 2020, Kid went to Instagram with an eye-opening pic. The shot features a topless Tori Brixx getting extra comfy with her boo.

“Demon time 😈” -Rich The Kid’s Instagram

Before You Go

Brixx went to her social media pages last week with jaw-dropping footage. The clips feature her getting extra gushy in a jacuzzi with her fiancé.

“Rich The Kid’s boo Tori Brixx gives him a lap dance” -SOHH’s Twitter

Rich The Kid’s boo Tori Brixx gives him a lap dance pic.twitter.com/5E3UNpPOp0 — SOHH (@sohh) May 1, 2020 Tori Brixx gives Rich The Kid a steamy lapdance