Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid did it big for Christmas 2019. The hip-hop star put music-making on the back-burner and clocked in time with his family.

On Thursday, Rich shared a slideshow of pics hanging out with his day ones and girlfriend Tori Brixx.

Tori also shared a few looks at how they celebrated the winter holiday.

Last week, Rich went online to dish out a big open apology and call her the best mother to their son.

My life is everything with you & nothing without, I love you more than anything on earth I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior this weekend I was either drunk or high but that still does not excuse it. I would never disrespect my wife in any way or any day I can only treat with utmost respect for being the women I dreams of & the best mother to our child ❤️

Last month, Rich and Tori linked up at the American Music Awards show.