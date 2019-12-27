Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid is ready to tie the knot. The hip-hop superstar has formally proposed to his longtime girlfriend and son’s mom Tori Brixx.

On Friday, Rich went to Instagram to share footage from the insane life-changing moment.

This week, both Rich and Tori shared looks at how they spent their Christmas around family.

Last week, Rich went online to dish out a big open apology and call her the best mother to their son.

My life is everything with you & nothing without, I love you more than anything on earth I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior this weekend I was either drunk or high but that still does not excuse it. I would never disrespect my wife in any way or any day I can only treat with utmost respect for being the women I dreams of & the best mother to our child ❤️

Last month, Rich and Tori linked up at the American Music Awards show.