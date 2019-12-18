Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid wants his girl to know he’s sorry. The hip-hop entertainer has stepped up to release a heartfelt apology to Tori Brixx.

On Wednesday, Rich hit up Instagram to tell Brixx he messed last weekend and found himself under the influence.

My life is everything with you & nothing without, I love you more than anything on earth I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior this weekend I was either drunk or high but that still does not excuse it. I would never disrespect my wife in any way or any day I can only treat with utmost respect for being the women I dreams of & the best mother to our child ❤️

Last month, Rich and Tori linked up at the American Music Awards show.