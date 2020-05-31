Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid is reaching out to his millions of fans for major help. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to acknowledge how wild 2020 has already become in less than 6 months.

Rich x Help

Kid jumped on Instagram this weekend with a major plea. The hip-hop entertainer shared pics of himself clocking in daddy duties with his son and asked how he could explain the year to his children.

“How I’m gonna explain 2020 to my kids?” -Rich The Kid’s Instagram “🥰🥰🥰” -Tori Brixx

Tuned In

Over the past few days, Rich’s fiancée Tori Brixx has stayed connected to the cross-country protests against police brutality. She’s posted up clips and pics on her social media pages.

“I shouldn’t be laughing at this but He knocking em off 😭 He gotta reload quick” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Brixx recently went online and shared a must-like shot of her son. The pic featured her mini-me peddling a hilarious Mercedes-Benz toy car.

Tori Brixx teaching her and Rich The Kid’s baby to drive young 😂🚘 -SOHH’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, TB shared some pics of herself and Rich boo’d up together. Brixx gave the world a sneak peek at how she celebrated both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo with Kid.

“My #TacoTuesdays 🌮 but it’s Wed now 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

“🌮 😎” -Rich The Kid