Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid is out here looking like he’s ready to join the DC Universe. The hip-hop star went online this weekend to share a bromance moment between himself and rap artist Post Malone.

On Sunday, Rich shared a shot draped in a Batman-type outfit alongside PM.

View this post on Instagram

Check out my million dollar jacketttttttttt

A post shared by Rich Forever CEO (@richthekid) on

Earlier in the week, Rich shared some jaw-dropping pics of himself in a strip club with his new fiancée Tori Brixx.

Hours prior, Rich and Tori went online to reflect on their headline-generating engagement announcement.

View this post on Instagram

🙈🙈🙈 OMG I’m excited, a little nervous, I’m feeling so many feelings at once I can’t explain it. I Love you sooo much & I’m so happy that we got to share this moment with all of our family, & friends. We’ve been through so much but we always figure out a way to get through it together, & that’s what it all about. You’re everything & more. My Best Friend, Partner, an Amazing Dad & you pray with me which may sound simple but is really important to me. We got this !! It won’t be a walk in a park but if you promise to always work at it I’m down ! @richthekid 🥰🥰🥰 LMAOO at my friend yelling “ We need 5 security guards in the back” 😩🤣😩 Thank you @pristinejewelers

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Baby & @pristinejewelers 🙏🏽🙈

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

On Friday, Rich shocked fans by sharing footage from the proposal.