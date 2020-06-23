Former adult star Mia Khalifa has fans low-key and high-key concerned right now. Social media has erupted following buzz and hashtags hinting at her possible death.
Khalifa x Trending
Over the past few hours, social media has turned the entertainment personality into a trending topic. Most fans have questioned if she might have actually killed herself.
High-Key Details
Instead of staying mum, Khalifa came forward to acknowledge the death rumors. She even went the extra mile by making fun of the trending drama.
“Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats.” -Mia Khalifa’s Twitter
Wait, There’s More
Over the past few hours, Khalifa has updated fans on her well-being. She stepped up to announce undergoing nose surgery.
“THIS IS THE REAL RE-BRAND 😭😂 @deepakdugarmd just upgraded my life times a trillion and I couldn’t be happier or more ready for 75+ people to stare at my side profile at my wedding 🥺♥️ this is day 2 post-op and I have a pain scale of 0 so far. I’m gonna take y’all on this whole process with me, and so is @deepakdugarmd so follow him for the Q&A’s we did for y’all about my hopes/expectations.” -Mia Khalifa’s Instagram
Before You Go
