Former adult star Mia Khalifa has fans low-key and high-key concerned right now. Social media has erupted following buzz and hashtags hinting at her possible death.

Khalifa x Trending

Over the past few hours, social media has turned the entertainment personality into a trending topic. Most fans have questioned if she might have actually killed herself.

All a man ever want is Healthy LiFE, Unlimited funds and God Fearin’ Mia Khalifa 🥺 pic.twitter.com/EoqhgUFI0s — Zeus LastBorn ⚡️🇳🇬🇬🇭🇦🇷 (@midesworth) June 23, 2020

i saw that Mia Khalifa🐐 was trending had to make sure she wasn’t getting cancelled. pic.twitter.com/slL8ACTSCi — Elijah Chambliss (@ElijahChambliss) June 23, 2020

High-Key Details

Instead of staying mum, Khalifa came forward to acknowledge the death rumors. She even went the extra mile by making fun of the trending drama.

“Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats.” -Mia Khalifa’s Twitter

Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats. https://t.co/8dyyYnZhUc — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) June 23, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Over the past few hours, Khalifa has updated fans on her well-being. She stepped up to announce undergoing nose surgery.

“THIS IS THE REAL RE-BRAND 😭😂 @deepakdugarmd just upgraded my life times a trillion and I couldn’t be happier or more ready for 75+ people to stare at my side profile at my wedding 🥺♥️ this is day 2 post-op and I have a pain scale of 0 so far. I’m gonna take y’all on this whole process with me, and so is @deepakdugarmd so follow him for the Q&A’s we did for y’all about my hopes/expectations.” -Mia Khalifa’s Instagram

Not hiding behind any trees here 🌚 @DeepakDugarMD has changed my life, thank you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ART5oCf7JS — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) June 23, 2020

Before You Go

