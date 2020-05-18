SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter stays on her modeling goals. The curvy model went online this past weekend to tease followers with a little black girl magic.

Miss Carter

Reginae Carter went to Instagram last night and didn’t hold back in her pics. Carter shared a shot of herself draped in all-white everything including a pair of low-cut shorts and matching sneakers.

“How you try to run off with the wave and you ain’t surfin’?😏 set @fashionnova ” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Savage Mode

Recently, Reginae shared a slideshow of steamy shots. In the pics, she’s modeling Savage X Fenty purple lingerie.

“Giving you my number but don’t hit me on no dumb sh*t🙄 #savagetime😈 #savagexambassador” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Learn a bit more about Reginae Carter

Wait, There’s More

The same week, Reginae returned to Instagram with some epic must-see content. Carter shared a hilarious clip of herself donning a hoodie and acting out her dad.

“😂😂😂😂😂” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram 😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Apr 8, 2020 at 4:08pm PDT Reginae Carter reenacts Weezy in a hilarious clip

Before You Go

A few days prior, Carter went all out with her at-home acting. The hip-hop vixen shared a breathtaking reenactment from classic 90’s flick Waiting To Exhale.

“Guess that movie ! lol”