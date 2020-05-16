SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Vixen Reginae Carter is all about her modeling goals these days and with Memorial Day Weekend just days away, there’s no better entertainer to get everyone into some beach vibes. Take a look at 10 shots of Lil Wayne‘s daughter embracing warmer temperatures to heat up your Saturday mood.

Look and comment below!

SOHH TIP: Take your yoga goals to the beach like Reginae — Yoga Download has monthly unlimited streaming and downloads available for as little as $10/month – that’s .33 cents/day. Sign up today.

“Don’t mind me , I’m just livin'” – Reginae Carter’s Instagram

“You wanna come with me” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram You wanna come with me 😏 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Nov 6, 2019 at 1:35pm PST We’re green with envy on this boss lifestyle Lil Wayne’s daughter is living

View this post on Instagram 🍹 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Nov 5, 2019 at 5:40pm PST Reginae Carter enjoys a cocktail

View this post on Instagram 🌊 Swimsuit: @bfyne A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Oct 2, 2019 at 11:48am PDT Reginae makes us envious with her yacht life

Watch our video on 5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know About Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter



“I can Sea clearly now” Reginae Carter’s Instagram

“No one likes a Shady Beach” – Reginae Carter’s Instagram

“We don’t resort to violence , we on resorts and islands” – Reginae Carter’s Instagram

“I just been playing, I ain’t even notice I was winning” – Reginae Carter’s Instagram