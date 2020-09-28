Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is feeling the love. The hip-hop star welcomed his 38th birthday by getting a born day shout-out from his first born. Reginae Carter went to her Instagram page to share footage of them turning up together and spoke on how much she loves Weezy F. Baby. Reg also joked about Wayne looking and only turning 25.
Reginae Carter Wishes Dad Lil Wayne Happy Birthday
