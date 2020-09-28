Up Next

Reginae Carter Wishes Dad Lil Wayne Happy Birthday

Written By Rosario Harper

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is feeling the love. The hip-hop star welcomed his 38th birthday by getting a born day shout-out from his first born. Reginae Carter went to her Instagram page to share footage of them turning up together and spoke on how much she loves Weezy F. Baby. Reg also joked about Wayne looking and only turning 25.

Written by Rosario Harper

