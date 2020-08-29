Vixen Reginae Carter is continuing to give people clues into how she’s living her life. Shortly after vowing to never date men with children ever again, the high-profile model has set the bar high for the type of luxury clothing she needs in her closet.

Reginae Carter’s Louis Vuitton Goals

Heading into Saturday, Carter went to her Instagram page to share a message about her love for Louis Vuitton. Simply said, anyone interested in getting close to her must come correct with the high-end clothing or keep it moving.

“Louie me or leave me alone please 💋” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram “Heavy on the caption ✨” -Mulatto

Reginae Carter Sets The Bar

In mid-August 2020, Miss Carter hit up Twitter to share her new stance toward who she invests time into. The 21-year-old – who has previously dated rap artist YFN Lucci – said she no longer had an interest in men with offspring.

“I’m done dating n*ggas with kids . 🥴 it be the bm/bd love for me 😖 keep that sh*t away from me lol” -Reginae Carter’s Twitter

I’m done dating niggas with kids . 🥴 it be the bm/bd love for me 😖 keep that shit away from me lol — Love me (@reginae_carter1) August 17, 2020 Reginae Carter sets the bar on dating.

Wait, There’s More

Dating or not, Reginae’s appeared married to the Internet lately with her modeling flex. She recently went to her Instagram page to show off her curves in Savage x Fenty lingerie.

“Be You Till Full 😋 @savagexfenty #savagexambassador” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Before You Go

The same week, Nae went online with footage of herself working up a sweat. She shared a clip of herself turning up in her living room with rap star Offset’s “Ric Flair” song playing in the background.

“Quarantine isn’t stopping me! These at home workouts and my @whatwaistofficial define band are keeping me snatched! Get you one. @whatwaistofficial” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Reginae Carter’s hips don’t lie in these new modeling yellow and green fashion goals pics.