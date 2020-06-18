Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter needs high-end threads for a good night’s sleep. The hip-hop star’s mini-me Reginae Carter went online this week to share some pics of herself modeling Savage x Fenty on a Versace bed.

Reginae x Versace

Last night, Miss Carter hit up Instagram with a couple new pics. The shots showed her wearing a matching top and bottom while laying on a Versace bedspread.

High-Key Details

A few days ago, Carter shared some modeling pics to the world. The 21-year-old, Reginae Carter released pics of herself wearing designer attire and a Versace bag.

“Mixing designers like I’m getting dressed in the dark 🤷🏾‍♀️” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Earlier this week, she went online with some must-like outdoor shots. The hip-hop model shared looks at herself donning multiple swimsuit outfits from a paradise-looking spot.

“Give me a lil sun & I don’t know how to act 😏✨” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

“When you are the ocean…. 🤷🏾‍♀️🌊”

Before You Go

Recently, Miss Carter went to her Instagram page with some thirst trap-approved new pics. The shots featured her donning Savage x Fenty lingerie in a slew of poses.