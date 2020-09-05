Reginae Carter Names The Hardest Thing About “The F**king Business”

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter is speaking big facts this holiday weekend. The hip-hop star’s mini-me went online to dish her personal issue with people minding their own business.

Reginae Carter Pops Off

On Saturday, Miss Carter hit up Instagram with a troll-worthy public service announcement. Reginae took direct aim at people with time and effort to dig their noses into other people’s affairs.

“The hardest part about the f**king business is minding ya own 💋” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Reginae Carter’s Louis Vuitton Goals

Heading into last Saturday, Carter went to her Instagram page to share a message about her love for Louis Vuitton. Simply said, anyone interested in getting close to her must come correct with the high-end clothing or keep it moving.

“Louie me or leave me alone please 💋” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram “Heavy on the caption ✨” -Mulatto

Reginae Sets The Bar

In mid-August 2020, Miss Carter hit up Twitter to share her new stance toward who she invests time into. The 21-year-old – who has previously dated rap artist YFN Lucci – said she no longer had an interest in men with offspring.

“I’m done dating n*ggas with kids . 🥴 it be the bm/bd love for me 😖 keep that sh*t away from me lol” -Reginae Carter’s Twitter

I’m done dating niggas with kids . 🥴 it be the bm/bd love for me 😖 keep that shit away from me lol — Love me (@reginae_carter1) August 17, 2020 Reginae Carter sets the bar on dating.

Savage F. Baby

Dating or not, Reginae’s appeared married to the Internet lately with her modeling flex. She recently went to her Instagram page to show off her curves in Savage x Fenty lingerie.