Reginae Carter Credits Her Dad Lil Wayne For Never Having To Clout Chase

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter is setting the record straight. The hip-hop model went online to address people thinking she bases her power moves strictly on clout chasing.

Reginae Addresses Haters Coming At Her

Miss Carter went to Twitter to clear people’s perceptions of her. She also denied ever needing to fake flex or do things just for attention courtesy of having the self-proclaimed best rapper alive as her pops.

“I never had to clout chase .. my mf dad is lil Wayne .” -Reginae Carter’s Twitter

Reginae Carter Pops Off

Recently, Miss Carter hit up Instagram with a troll-worthy public service announcement. Reginae took direct aim at people with time and effort to dig their noses into other people’s affairs.

“The hardest part about the f**king business is minding ya own 💋” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Reginae Carter’s Louis Vuitton Goals

In late summer 2020, Carter went to her Instagram page to share a message about her love for Louis Vuitton. Simply said, anyone interested in getting close to her must come correct with the high-end clothing or keep it moving.

“Louie me or leave me alone please 💋” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram “Heavy on the caption ✨” -Mulatto

Carter Sets The Bar

In mid-August 2020, Miss Carter hit up Twitter to share her new stance toward who she invests time into. The 21-year-old – who has previously dated rap artist YFN Lucci – said she no longer had an interest in men with offspring.

“I’m done dating n*ggas with kids . 🥴 it be the bm/bd love for me 😖 keep that sh*t away from me lol” -Reginae Carter’s Twitter