Vixen Reginae Carter isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic slow down her modeling goals. Rap star Lil Wayne‘s daughter has decided to add a face mask to her photo shoots.

Reginae x Face Mask

Carter went to Instagram this week with a batch of new pics. Most of them included her showing off a curvy physique donning the facial protection.

“Still actin the same , I walk in , they know my name 😏 fit @fashionnova” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Earlier in the week, Miss Carter hit up Instagram with a couple new pics. The shots showed her wearing a matching top and bottom while laying on a Versace bedspread.

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Carter shared some modeling pics to the world. The 21-year-old, Reginae released pics of herself wearing designer attire and a Versace bag.

“Mixing designers like I’m getting dressed in the dark 🤷🏾‍♀️” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, she went online with some must-like outdoor shots. The hip-hop model shared looks at herself donning multiple swimsuit outfits from a paradise-looking spot.

“Give me a lil sun & I don’t know how to act 😏✨” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

“When you are the ocean…. 🤷🏾‍♀️🌊”