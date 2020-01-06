Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi are staying active AF on their social media grinds. The hip-hop pair have hit up their Instagram accounts with some big words.

Big Facts: Last night, Swae Lee went to IG to let his 8.4 million followers know a new album would arrive after a possible war goes down.

On A Related Note: Slim Jxmmi hit up Instagram Monday with a salute to the five-year anniversary of his and Swae’s studio debut SremmLife.

Wait, There’s More: In December 2019, Swae made headlines after his on-again, off-again girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz publicly threatened his life.

Crazy video presumably taken and posted by the Rae Sremmurd rapper’s ex, Marliesia Ortiz, made the rounds Saturday, which appears to show her recording Swae in his driveway near what’s been described as his Lamborghini Urus … which retails from $200-$300k. In the clip she says she tried busting out his windows as she taunts him for being “broke,” while Swae seemingly tells her to scram. She also had a pretty stunning caption attached … “Someone kill him I got 20k cash for you.” The vid ends with Swae leaving. (TMZ)

Despite the filmed threat, Ortiz eventually came forward to simmer social media down and promised things were better between them.