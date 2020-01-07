Rap group Rae Sremmurd‘s stepdad is reportedly dead. New reports claim Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee‘s father died from a fatal shooting in Mississippi.

Big Facts: According to reports, the deadly shooting went down Monday night and police have Rae Sremmurd’s brother in custody.

Tupelo PD says officers were dispatched Monday night to a home where officers found a man who’d died on the scene from at least a couple gunshot wounds. According to our law enforcement sources … Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi‘s younger half-brother, Michael Sullivan, is being held for psychiatric evaluation. At this point, they’re calling the 19-year-old a person of interest in the shooting. (TMZ)

High-Key Details: The brothers’ stepdad reportedly helped raise them since middle school.

The Lee County Medical Examiner tells TMZ the victim is 62-year-old Floyd Sullivan. He’s Swae and Slim’s stepdad. He’s raised them ever since the boys were in middle school, and moved to Mississippi with their mother, Bernadette. Floyd also has a son, Floyd Jr., from a previous relationship. Police say no one else is being sought in connection with the killing.

Wait, There’s More: A few nights ago, Swae Lee went to IG to let his 8.4 million followers know a new album would arrive after a possible war goes down.

Before You Go: Slim Jxmmi hit up Instagram Monday with a salute to the five-year anniversary of his and Swae’s studio debut SremmLife.