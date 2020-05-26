Atlanta rapper Quavo’s girlfriend Saweetie is living the sweet life. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to share some up-close looks at how she celebrated Memorial Day 2020.

Over the past few hours, Saweetie went to her Instagram page with ample moments. The shots feature her chilling with Quavo, living it up in a pool and clocking in friendship goals.

“best Memorial Day everrrrrrr ❤️💙❤️💙❤️” -Saweetie’s Instagram “Lol my legs drunk in that chicken fight @jharp2 🤣” -Quavo “I Love y’all 😻” -Lil’ Kim

“Wow why they let me chill in the pool w my phone like that 😭😭!!! Anyways this my caption: west coast mami 🌴✨💙”

“Ok I’m tappin out y’all I been doing theeee most all day now Qua gotta take care of me 😭🤪🥰🥳😜😙❤️”

Recently, Quavo shared a super gushy shot alongside his boo. The pic featured him and Saweetie clocking in major relationship goals together.

“My Flame 🔥” -Quavo’s Instagram “I Love you baby!!!! Thank you for this weekend 💋💋 now we back to work 🦦❤️” -Saweetie

A few nights prior, Saw jumped onto her Instagram page to flex her traits as a Cancer. The 26-year-old shared a sneak peek into how she acts on the regular.

“Lol this me & @whitneyharp to the mf T !!! 😂😂 all my pretty cancers tap in & drop ya birthday 🦦🎂💕💅🏽” -Saweetie’s Instagram

Recently, Saweetie’s curves were on show on her Instagram page with some steamy new pics. Appropriately chilling in Club Quarantine, Saw’s shots show her sharing some major curves outdoors.

“waisting time 🦦” -Saweetie’s Instagram