Atlanta rapper Quavo is making people raise eyebrows. The hip-hop superstar has announced possible things coming together with jailed rap artist Bobby Shmurda.
Quavo went to social media this week to reveal a low-key convo went down with the Brooklyn artist.
A few days ago, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz shared a throwback Bobby pic and called him a stand-up guy.
In November, Boosie saluted Bobby for his loyalty and not snitching in a publicized weapons conviction case.
In a March 2019 interview, Shmurda explained why he couldn’t support one-time collaborator Tekashi 6ix9ine after he turned his back on the streets in a drug trafficking case.
“H*ll motherf*cking no,” Shmurda said when asked if he’d ever work with Tek again. “You gotta treat these rappers like rappers – his is entertainment. That’s why I say to the kids in school, they’re entertainers. They’re just entertainers. They’re not living that sh*t they’re saying.” (VLAD TV)