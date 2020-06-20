Atlanta rapper Quavo and DaBaby are low-key cooking up. The hip-hop pair have flexed some major friendship goals together and teased fans about something brewing.

Heading into the weekend, the Migos leader went to Instagram to share the must-like pic. The shot shows Quavo chilling alongside Baby and teasing the idea of something coming together.

“What’s These Young Black Brothas Up To?” -Quavo’s Instagram

Over the past few days, Quavo has celebrated Migos group member Takeoff’s 26th birthday. Q even shared a super throwback childhood pic.

“My Dog My Right Hands My Lil Bro/Nephew My Patna In Crime For Many Years The Real Twins Ying And Yang @yrntakeoff It’s Always My Mission Everyday To Look After You No Matter How Old Ya Get Boy 🤣 Happy Bday Love u 4L We Goin Up Tonight!!!” -Quavo’s Instagram

Recently, Quavo’s bae Saweetie shared shots of them turning up during Memorial Day Weekend. The shots show Saweetie living it up in a pool and getting extra comfy with Q.

“best Memorial Day everrrrrrr ❤️💙❤️💙❤️” -Saweetie’s Instagram “Lol my legs drunk in that chicken fight @jharp2 🤣” -Quavo “I Love y’all 😻” -Lil’ Kim

“Wow why they let me chill in the pool w my phone like that 😭😭!!! Anyways this my caption: west coast mami 🌴✨💙”

“Ok I’m tappin out y’all I been doing theeee most all day now Qua gotta take care of me 😭🤪🥰🥳😜😙❤️”

Recently, Quavo shared a super gushy shot alongside his boo. The pic featured him and Saweetie clocking in major relationship goals together.