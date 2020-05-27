SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Atlanta rapper Quavo is cashing in on the coronavirus epidemic. The hip-hop star went online this week to announce the launch of his new Huncho Mask and jacket.

Quavo x Huncho

On Wednesday, Quavo jumped on Instagram to show off his coronavirus prevention gear. He also encouraged fans to grab a mask before they sold out.

SOHH TIP: Protect your face like Quavo. O2‘s innovative respirators protect you from harmful particles, so you can breathe easier, feel healthier, and perform your best. Check out the varieties and selections.

“The Huncho Demin Jacket Is In!!! Protect Yourself In The Huncho Mask Before Its All Sold Out Also Follow @boohoomanofficial Comment On Their Page To Win 5k!” -Quavo’s Instagram

Saweetie Day

Earlier in the week, Quavo’s bae Saweetie shared shots of them turning up during Memorial Day Weekend. The shots show Saweetie living it up in a pool and getting extra comfy with Q.

“best Memorial Day everrrrrrr ❤️💙❤️💙❤️” -Saweetie’s Instagram “Lol my legs drunk in that chicken fight @jharp2 🤣” -Quavo “I Love y’all 😻” -Lil’ Kim

“Wow why they let me chill in the pool w my phone like that 😭😭!!! Anyways this my caption: west coast mami 🌴✨💙”

“Ok I’m tappin out y’all I been doing theeee most all day now Qua gotta take care of me 😭🤪🥰🥳😜😙❤️”

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Quavo shared a super gushy shot alongside his boo. The pic featured him and Saweetie clocking in major relationship goals together.

“My Flame 🔥” -Quavo’s Instagram “I Love you baby!!!! Thank you for this weekend 💋💋 now we back to work 🦦❤️” -Saweetie

Before You Go

A few nights prior, Saw jumped onto her Instagram page to flex her traits as a Cancer. The 26-year-old shared a sneak peek into how she acts on the regular.

“Lol this me & @whitneyharp to the mf T !!! 😂😂 all my pretty cancers tap in & drop ya birthday 🦦🎂💕💅🏽” -Saweetie’s Instagram